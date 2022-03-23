Scott Played ‘Cupid’ For Kim & Pete—Here’s Why He ‘Pushed’ Them to Date

Bromance alert. Scott Disick and Pete Davidson‘s relationship is deeper than their shared love of the Kardashians.

Scott and Pete’s friendship made headlines in March 2022 when celebrity Instagram account Deuxmoi posted photos of them at a baseball game with Travis Barker for Scott’s 7-year-old son, Reign. Scott shares Reign with Travis’ fiance, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he dated on and off from 2009 to 2015. The two also share daughter Penelope, 9, and son Mason, 12.

But back to Scott and Pete. A source told HollywoodLife on March 22, 2022, that Scott—along with Khloe Kardashian—were the ones who set up Kim and Pete after sparks flew between them during an October 2021 episode of Saturday Night Live, which Kim hosted and Pete is a cast member on. “Khloe and Scott were pushing for Kim to be with Pete from that night on,” the insider said. “They saw the way that Pete looked at her and how, when she was around him, she let her guard down. That is impossible for Kim to do so, in a way, Scott and Khloe helped to play Cupid. Since then, Pete has hung out with Scott on numerous occasions, one of the first times being when Scott joined them at their dinner date in December in NYC.”

The source also reported Pete has “gone over to Scott’s place in LA at least three times” and the two have “become good friends” as Pete’s relationship with Kim becomes more serious. The source went on to share that Pete has “gone over to Scott’s place in LA at least three times” and that the two have “become good friends” since Kim and Pete’s coming together as a couple. “Scott really likes Pete,” the insider said. “[They] undoubtedly have a bromance going on.” According to the source, Scott and Pete bonded over their issues with drugs and alcohol and their past experiences with rehab. “They both have done rehab and can relate to each other on the fight to stay sober and against addiction,” the insider said. “Pete doesn’t drink and Scott only does on rare occasions.”

As for what Pete and Scott have in common, the source reported that the two had a “wild night” watching movies in Mar h 2022 and how Pete has been stationed at Scott’s house due to Kim’s “extremely busy” work schedule at the moment. “[Pete] is looking for a home there as well. So Pete went over to Scott’s to hang out because that is what friends do. There really isn’t much more to it it other than they are close buds who hang out often,” the insider said.

A source also told Us Weekly on March 22, 2022, that Scott is still “protective” of Kim despite his bromance with Pete. “Scott has gotten the chance to bond with him over these past few months since Pete has been spending a lot of time in LA with Kim,” the insider said. “Scott is protective of Kim and wants to make sure whoever she’s dating that she’s in good hands.” The source also reported that Scott has “taken a liking” to Pete because of “how happy he makes” Kim. “He’s glad he has another male to lean on when it comes to the Kardashians,” the insider said.

