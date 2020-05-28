Scott Disick’s Massive Net Worth Just Goes to Show Why Everyone Calls Him Lord

Scroll To See More Images

He may be in the middle of a breakup with Sofia Richie, but that doesn’t mean all’s lost for this Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star. He still has one major thing going for him: Scott Disick’s net worth is literally insane. Who knew that being his ex Kourtney’s sidekick could actually be…worth it?

OK, OK. It’s true that Scott actually does more than act as Kourtney’s emotional support human on KUWTK. Aside from his appearances on the family reality show, the 37-year-old star actually has multiple streams of income—and some of them are even passion projects. You go, Lord Disick!

Take it from the man himself: “I’ve always been into being ultra-rich.” Scott Disick’s net worth surely leaves no surprises there. Keep on reading to find out just *how* much we’re talking here.

How much does Scott Disick make from KUWTK?

Let’s just say that the Kardashian’s recently signed a $150 million deal to renew their Keeping Up With the Kardashians contract for 2020. At a number like that, it’s no doubt that Scott is making serious bank. And while his individual salary hasn’t been reported in the past, we can guess from last year’s Kardashian sisters’ salaries of about $4.5 million each per season that Scott is making somewhere around there.

How else does Scott Disick make money?

Scott’s philosophy is simple: “By no means do I want to be responsible when I’m actually so-called ‘working.'” That pretty much translates into every extra venture that the reality star takes to make money, and honestly, why not! His other streams of income include social media sponsorships, his own clothing brand Talentless (LOL at the name), and even nightclub appearances. Back in the day, Scott made anywhere between $80,000 and $250,000 according to GQ, just for showing up…and partying. Yep.

Scott also starred in his own KUWTK spin-off, Flip It Like Disick on E!. And while that, um, flopped accordingly, we can assume his salary was decent to start.

What is Scott Disick’s net worth in 2020?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scott Disick’s is worth $40 million as of 2020. Whew!