Apparently, Scott Disick’s ‘Love’ for Kourtney Kardashian Took ‘Priority’ Over Sofia Richie

Plenty of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have been rooting for these two for years, and it looks like they might just be getting what they wanted. A source told Us Weekly that Scott Disick’s “love” for Kourtney Kardashian got in the way of his relationship with Sofia Richie before the pair broke off their romance. Scottney forever!

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” says Us Weekly’s source. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

The Talentless brand founder, 37, shares three children—Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5—with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star, 41. While Scott and Kourtney’s relationship was notoriously on-again, off-again for nearly 10 years, they officially called it quits in 2015. Eventually, Scott and Sofia, 21, began dating in 2017. But things took a turn for the lovebirds only months after moving in together.

By May 2020, Scott was spotted entering a rehabilitation facility. Rumors circulated that the star was seeking treatment for alcohol and substance abuse, but the claims were later refuted by the Flip It Like Disick star’s lawyer, who confirmed that he entered rehab to address past “traumas” following the death of his parents. The transition was reportedly a major “concern” for Sofia: “[Scott’s] always had issues, especially with addiction, and that’s always been a concern on the Kardashians’ end and Sofia and her family’s end,” explains Us Weekly‘s source. “Sofia noticed that he wasn’t doing well and gave him an ultimatum, and in the end it seemed like Scott was more focused on Kourtney and his kids than her.”

News broke in late May that the couple was “taking a break” while Scott addressed his issues. But days later, outlets began to confirm that the “break” was permanent. As for what this all means for Scott and Kourtney’s future, however, is still unclear. According to a source with Us, Kourtney is still “hesitant” over the idea of another relationship with her ex.

“Kourtney has always been hesitant about getting back together with Scott or letting him in in a romantic sense,” the source explained. “She has given him so many chances over the years after he has said that he is going to prove himself to her, and he seemingly still hasn’t in certain aspects.”

At least their recent vacation to Utah over Memorial Day Weekend seems promising. Hey, Scottney shippers can dream!