Watch Scott Disick Bomb ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ Audition

Scott Disick has been honing his rich kid meets Patrick Bateman persona for years, so it makes sense that he’d be in the running to host a rebooted version of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” notoriously hosted by Robin Leach in its ’90s heyday.

It turns out, Disick, who auditioned for the show last year as it was preparing to relaunch, totally bombed his audition. TMZ got a hold of the tape made for the Style Network, and let’s just say Disick sucks the fun out of watching the way the seriously rich live (we didn’t even think that was possible).

Ultimately he didn’t get the gig—it went to Nick Cannon—and because the Style Network went under, the show never aired. Still, based on the tape, Disick better stick to his day job of partying for cameras on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” because that is clearly what he’s best at.

