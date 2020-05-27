Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Vacationed Together Following Sofia Richie Breakup

Nothing like a weekend getaway to help you get over a breakup! Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s vacation amid Sofia Richie’s breakup was just what the Keeping Up With the Kardashian‘s star needed to get over his ex. After rumors of a split and temporary “break” began to circulate, Scott, 37, decided to tune out all the noise with his ex, Kourtney, 41, and their children.

As state closures eased for Memorial Day weekend, the reality stars took advantage of the opportunity to visit a favorite resort in Utah. The trip was, in part, a relief from Scott’s breakup rumors—but it was also an opportunity for him to celebrate his birthday. “Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend,” a source told E! News.

A source adds, “Amangiri is one of Kourtney’s favorite places and they just announced its reopening, so she knew she wanted to go. She took a quick 3-day trip with the kids. They flew in on a private jet and had a customized weekend of activities set up for them.”

The experience was apparently “very relaxing” and “such a nice change of scenery” for the family. And this was likely especially the case for Scott, who was recently revealed to have entered a rehab facility to treat “trauma” left unaddressed after the death of his parents. Shortly after, the rumors about his split from girlfriend Sofia, 21, came to light. At first, it appeared the couple was simply taking a “break” as Scott sought treatment. As of May 27, however, Us Weekly reports that the couple has officially split.

Sofia reportedly expected Scott “to prove himself,” according to Us Weekly‘s source. While it’s not clear what that entailed, E! News’ insider said that Scott was doing his best. “Scott has been very willing and open to get help and wants to continue treatment,” they explained. Yet their split might have just come down to Kourtney’s experience with understanding and supporting him through similar struggles in the past.

“Kourtney knows how to handle Scott, and he is always in a better headspace when he gets to spend time with his kids,” a source told E! News. “She has really been there for him since his rehab exit and has had a lot of sympathy toward him.”