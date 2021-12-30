Scott Is ‘Still So Upset’ About Kourtney & Travis’ Engagement—It’s Been ‘Very Difficult’ For Him

Two months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s engagement, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s relationship is still on the rocks. The Flip It Like Disick alum, for his part, is still struggling over the news.

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement in October 2021. The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the reality star at the beach in Montecito, California. According to E! News, the pair recently returned to the same beach for a romantic date on December 29, 2021. But Kourtney’s ex—with whom she shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign 6—is far from neutral about the whole situation. According to an insider who spoke to People recently, Scott is “still so upset” about Kourtney’s engagement.

“He’s been doing the best he can but it’s been a very difficult time for him,” the source told the site on December 29, 2021. “He’s looking for support right now.” According to the source, Scott’s feelings are “a big reason” why he’s been spending lots of time with Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian—earlier this month, Scott joined Kim and Pete Davidson for a movie date in Staten Island. “She’s been a good ear for [Scott] and she understands,” the source revealed.

This news comes just two months after a source told Us Weekly in October 2021 that Scott was “furious” that the mother of his children got engaged to Travis. “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” an insider said at the time, noting that Scott hoped that Kourtney and Travis would “call things off before the wedding.” Another source also told the magazine that Scott felt “isolated and “like an outsider” in the Kardashian-Jenner family and even “refused to be in the same room” as Travis moving forward.

A separate source added, “He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times.” Yet that hasn’t stopped the KarJenner family from supporting Scott. “The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever,” the insider noted at the time.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.