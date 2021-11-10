Here’s the ‘Chance’ Scott Will Be Invited to Kourtney & Travis’ Wedding—& Whether He’d Attend

It’s the question that’s been on the minds of fans ever since their engagement: Is Scott Disick invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding? As the father to Kourtney’s three kids and a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it wouldn’t be entirely out of the question for Scott to attend—but according to a new report, the Poosh founder has other plans in mind.

Scott, 38, will not be invited to Kourtney’s wedding, according to a report published by Hollywood Life on November 10, 2021. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, is reportedly in the early stages of wedding planning following her engagement to Travis in October 2021—and part of her plans include keeping Scott as far away from their nuptials as possible. As of now, Kourtney’s ex simply “isn’t invited and won’t be invited,” according to a source who spoke to the site.

“Kourtney is of the mindset that she is going towards her future, and the past with Scott shouldn’t be there on her special day,” one insider told Hollywood Life, noting that the “likelihood of Scott being a part of Kourtney’s wedding in any way is pretty nonexistent.” A second source shared that Kourtney “doesn’t think it would be appropriate” for Scott to attend given his tense relationship with Travis.

“There is no way that Scott would be invited because the last thing that Kourtney wants is drama at her wedding,” another source told the site. “He is so unpredictable. the source said, noting, “He could have had this with Kourtney, and he will have to live with that regret forever.”

But what does Scott make of this? Well, according to one source, getting an invite “wouldn’t matter one way or another” to the Flip It Like Disick founder, as he wasn’t planning on attending anyway. “Scott would never go in a million years unless something miraculous happened,” the source explained. “But the way things stand now, there’s no chance of him making an appearance.”

