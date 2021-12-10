Here’s Whether Scott Is Still ‘Jealous’ of Kourtney & Travis After Reports He ‘Refused to Be in the Same Room’ as Them

Since rumors he “refused” to even be in the “same room” as them, fans have wondered what Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship is now. Well, it sounds like the ice has thawed between them, at least at the moment.

A source told Us Weekly on December 9, 2021, that Scott has put aside his “hostility” toward Kourtney and Travis for the sake of his three kids with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9. “All Scott talks about is his kids. … He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them,” the insider said. According to the source, Scott gushes over his kids “nonstop,” which is why he wants to be a “good role model” to them and not have any ill will toward Kourtney and Travis. “He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much. … He wants to be a good role model to them,” the insider said.

The news comes after a source told Us Weekly in October 2021—the same month Kourtney and Travis got engaged after less than a year of dating—that Scott was “furious” that the mother of his children had been proposed to. “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” an insider said at the time, noting that Scott predicted that Kourtney and Travis would “call things off before the wedding.” Another source also told the magazine at the time that Scott felt “isolated and “like an outsider” in the Kardashian-Jenner and even “refused to be in the same room” as Travis.

However, two months after Kourtney and Travis’ engagement, it seems like Scott has cooled down. “Whatever kind of hostility he has with Travis and Kourtney, he sets it aside in front of the kids,” the insider said. The source also noted that Scott is a “good guy” who’s “very passionate about things he’s interested in.” The source continued, What makes [his hobbies] even more special to him is getting to share his hobbies and experiences with his kids.” The insider also referred to Mason as Scott’s “best bud.”

Scott’s new feelings toward Kourtney and Travis also come after a source told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021 that Scott was trying to be photographed with models like Elizabeth Grace Lindley and Hanna Cross to “get under Kourtney’s skin” amid her engagement to Travis. “Scott has been trying to do his own thing and process Kourtney and Travis’ engagement,” the insider said at the time. “He’s getting back to going out and hitting the party scene again. He’s not dating anyone seriously yet at this point, and he is also trying to get under Kourtney’s skin by being spotted out and about.”

Despite his rocky relationship with Kourtney, the source also confirmed that Scott is still close with many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner. “Scott is still very close with Kris, along with other members of the family, and him and Kris talk to each other all the time,” the insider said. “He will still be included and welcomed in various Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, as he is still their family, but right now, he doesn’t know if he will choose to be around.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Scott was “lonely” and “not happy at all” that Kourtney is engaged to Travis. “Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis’ engagement and not happy at all,” the insider said. “He’s lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.