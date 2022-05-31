Scott ‘Regrets’ How He ‘Treated’ Kourtney Before Her Marriage to Travis—He’s ‘Having a Hard Time’

A tough time. Scott Disick is taking Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s marriage pretty badly. A source opened up to Entertainment Tonight on May 26, 2022 about how the new marriage is affecting the Talentless founder.

Scott’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on May 22, 2022, in Portofino, Italy. The couple married twice before their extravagant Italian wedding—first, in an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, and then, an official courthouse wedding on May 15, 2022. “Scott has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis’ marriage, but he is doing as well as he can be,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “He has mixed feelings because he loves Kourtney, but he also knows she is very happy,” but Scott “has a lot of regrets about how he treated Kourtney during their relationship.”

The source also said, “Scott and Kourtney’s kids are happy, but naturally, always hoped that there was a chance their parents would get back together.” Kourtney and Scott have three kids together—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. The ex-couple have been on and off since 2005 and finally ended their relationship in 2015. “Scott is sad that he isn’t as close with Kourtney or her family as he once was. He misses them all and wants to be included in things. Scott still has a good relationship with the family overall, but it’s a little different now. Kris is still like a mom to him and he loves her like his mom. He’s also still very close with Khloe,” the source continued.

Scott was not invited to the Italian wedding. Instead, he took a solo vacation and posted his airplane photos on his Instagram story on May 22. His kids attended the wedding in Italy after not attending the other weddings or their mom’s engagement. He reunited with his kids on May 25, 2022, the day before his 39th birthday. He then posted a video of his kids dog-piling on top of him in a hotel bed with the caption, “Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!”

When Kourtney found out that her kids were not at her engagement, she revealed in an episode of The Kardashians, “I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision, kind of, and like part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.” Kourtney later said, “Penelope took it hard. I think it’s a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. You know, does that mean taking me away?”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

