Scott Just Had a ‘Dark’ Reaction to Kourtney’s Engagement—He’s Going ‘Off the Deep End’

As many fans predicted, Scott Disick’s reaction to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement is far from celebratory at the moment. The reality star is reportedly starting to get into a “dark” place over the news.

Scott—who dated Kourtney on and off for nearly a decade before their split in 2015—is said to be taking the news of her engagement with Travis pretty hard, according to The New York Post’s Page Six. “Scott is going crazy,” a source told the site on Monday, October 18. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.” The insider’s input comes just hours after Scott’s name started trending on social media, as many users talked about checking in on the star following Kourtney’s engagement announcement.

While Scott has yet to weigh in on his ex’s engagement directly, sources previously claimed to Hollywood Life that the Talentless founder, 38, was “worried” about what Kourtney’s relationship with Travis could mean for his “standing within the family.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Poosh founder, 42, shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign. As an insider explained in April, “sure he will always be connected because of the kids but if Kourtney moves on and even possibly gets married it will be such a gut punch because he wasn’t the one who did it.”

An engagement between Kourtney and Travis would be a “blow to his ego,” the source said at the time, noting that Scott “is considering the fallout.” The insider added, “if he loses his standing with the family then his outside ventures will dry up as well.”

News of Kourtney’s engagement to Travis comes one month after Scott came under fire for allegedly shading their relationship in a series of direct messages with Kourtney’s other ex, Younes Bendjima. The model shared the alleged DMs to his Instagram Story in late August, where Scott appeared to criticize Kourtney’s PDA with her current boyfriend, Travis Barker. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote, alongside a photo of the Poosh founder, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, kissing on a yacht.

At the time, Scott was in a relationship with model Amelia Hamlin—but the pair ultimately split just weeks after his DM scandal, meaning that Lord Disick is currently single again.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.