Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Ate at the Same Restaurant as Sofia Richie & Uh, Awkward

Close calls. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian went to the same restaurant as Sofia Richie, and they were moments away from running into each other. Us Weekly reported on Saturday, August 29, that Scott and Kourtney went out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Friday, August 28.

However, minutes before they arrived at the restaurant, Sofia was seen leaving with her friend. Despite the near-awkward encounter, Scott and Kourtney still had a nice dinner out together. For the occasion, the Poosh founder wore a green shirt and pants, while her ex-boyfriend dressed in a Hawaiian shirt and jeans. The couple, who broke up after almost decade of on-again, off-again dating in 2015, share three kids: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8.

Scott and Kourtney’s run-in with Sofia comes less than a month after the Flip It Like Disick star and the model broke up after three years of dating. The couple first broke up in May after Scott short time at a rehab facility in Colorado for the emotional trauma of his parents’ deaths. The couple reunited in July before their most recent breakup in August.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” a source told E! News at the time of Scott and Sofia’s split. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

The source also noted that Scott and Sofia are “no longer speaking” after their most recent breakup. “Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future,” the insider continued.

As for Scott’s relationship with Kourtney, a source told HollywoodLife in May that the two are simply amicable co-parents. “He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman quite in the way in which he loved her. It was that first true love type of feeling. Romantically, it won’t happen, but they are the best of co-parents and friends and just want the other to be happy,” the insider said. “They just don’t work well as boyfriend and girlfriend. Scott does hold a special place in his heart that is a little differently than Kourtney, but he knows they’re just better off not together.”

The feeling is mutual for Kourtney, according to HollywoodLife’s source, who claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cares for her ex-boyfriend but has no interest in re-sparking their relationship. “Kourtney also has love for Scott, but again, not in a romantic way. They care about the other very deeply, but the romantic feelings between them are not there,” the source said. “They look at each other like any exes who were together for years and and broke up would, except they’re in a great place. Scott is always going to be family and Kourtney will always be there for him.”