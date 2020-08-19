It ‘Bothers’ Sofia Richie to See Scott Disick Flirting With Kourtney Kardashian, So They Broke Up Again

Ever since they got back together, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s flirting ‘bothers’ Sofia Richie. It’s safe to say this probably isn’t the best news for the 21-year-old model and the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s rekindled romance: According to Us Weekly, the notoriously on-again, off-again couple have reportedly called it quits again as of August 19.

Scott and Sofia first reconciled in July following their split in May 2020 after nearly three years together. At the time, Sofia reportedly decided to break up with the Flip It Like Disick star to “give him a wake-up call,” according to a source with Us Weekly. “One of the reasons Sofia broke up with Scott was to give him a wake-up call and was hopeful that he would learn some lessons during their time apart,” the source told the outlet in July, “But unfortunately at the end of the day, Scott is who he is.” Which brings us to the real reason why Scott and Sofia split in the first place: Not only was Sofia concerned about Scott following his stay at a rehab center in Colorado, where he was treated for emotional trauma following the recent death of his parents; some insiders also believe that Scott was still “in love” with 41-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a source told Us in May. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

After taking a break, however, it seemed like Sofia was ready for Scott to “overcome” these issues and rekindle their relationship. “Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship,” a second source explained to the outlet. Even so, the pair reunited following the fourth of July holiday, with insiders confirming at the time, “They are hanging out again romantically. It’s back on.”

It looks like this was shortlived, and it might have had something to do with Kourtney. According to a new report by Us, t was already bothering “Sofia to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly,” so the E! personality and daughter to Lionel Richie is now “making it a point to do her own thing.” And yes, that means without Scott.

Fans noticed Lord Disick’s flirty exchanges with his ex on social media, which only seemed to multiply in recent weeks. The E! star was spending more time with Kourtney and their children—son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 5—and the closeness seemed to rub off on the ‘gram. “Cute shirt,” he commented on a photo of Kourtney wearing what fans speculated was Scott’s shirt, a flannel button-down.

Apparently, though, sources say the pair are still just co-parents. “Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her,” a source told Us in June. “It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.” The source went on to add, “Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.” You don’t say!