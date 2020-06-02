Scott Disick Apparently Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Looks ‘Better Than Ever’ After His Breakup

Is the on-again, off-again couple on again? Fans sure think so after reports that Scott Disick is “always flirting” with Kourtney Kardashian after his breakup from Sofia Richie. A source told Us Weekly on Monday, June 1, that Scott has been trying to reconnect with his ex-girlfriend after his recent split.

“Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever,” the insider said. “The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris [Jenner]”

While Kourtney doesn’t have any plans to rekindle her romance with Scott, the insider did note that the two remain “best friends,” which became clear after their recent vacation in Utah with their three kids: Mason 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

“Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often,” the source said. “Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.”

The comment comes after a second insider told Us Weekly that Scott will “always” have “love” for his ex-girlfriend, who he broke up with in 2015 after almost a decade of on-again, off-again dating. “Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” the insider said. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

News broke of Scott and Sofia’s breakup after three years of dating on May 27. The split came after Scott returned home to Los Angeles after a stint at a rehab facility in Colorado. Though there have been reports that Scott was in rehab for drug and substance abuse, his lawyer denied those claims and confirmed that the Flip It Like Disick star was at the facility to treat the emotional trauma after the death of his parents.

A source also told Page Six at the time of Scott and Sofia’s breakup that the model split from the reality star because of how he returned to his past behavior. “Scott had gone back to his old ways,” the insider said at the time. “And Sofia got fed up.”