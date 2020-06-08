Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Just Had a Fancy Dinner Together Post-Sofia Richie Breakup

These former flames are certainly spending more time together than usual. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s dinner post-Sofia Richie breakup isn’t even the first time they’ve been spotted out and about in recent weeks. Whatever this means, we’re here for it.

Only a few days after Scott, 37, and his ex-girlfriend Kourtney, 41, went on vacation together with their kids—Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5—they’re already back to their old hangout at Malibu’s Nobu. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars were spotted greeting some friends in front of the restaurant in photos obtained by the DailyMail on June 6. It looks like the pair are thriving off all the extra family time. But could there be more going on here?

According to sources with Us Weekly, Scott and Sofia’s breakup probably had a little something to do with the Flip It Like Disick star’s ongoing feelings for Kourtney. “Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a source told the outlet in May. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Even if Scott’s still in love with Kourtney, though, things seem pretty platonic for now. “Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them,” a second source told Us. “They are really like best friends.” That’s right; the friend-zone is where it’s at.

That might not be a bad thing. After all, Scott is still taking his time to heal and recover from “past traumas” that landed him in rehab in late April 2020. While some outlets reported that the Talentless founder was seeking treatment for cocaine and alcohol abuse, his lawyer, Marty Singer, confirmed otherwise.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check-in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” Singer said in a statement at the time.