Here’s How Scott Is Comforting Khloé After Tristan’s Cheating & Baby Allegations

Staying supportive. Scott Disick reacted to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal by comforting his fellow Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum with a gift.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 38, has remained friendly with the Good American founder, 37, following his split from her sister, Kourtney. In his latest show of support, Scott gifted Khloé a beautiful bouquet of flowers shortly after news broke that her ex Tristan is being sued for child support after having an affair with a woman who claims he is the father of her newborn son. Khloé took to social media on December 5, 2021, to share a photo of Scott’s thoughtful present. “I love you,” she wrote, tagging Scott’s Instagram account. “Thank you.”

The sweet gesture was obviously a bright spot in Khloé’s week amid her ex’s latest scandal. The NBA player—who already shares daughter True Thompson with Khloé and son Prince Thompson with his ex, Jordan Craig—was recently accused of fathering another child by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to the baby boy on December 2, 2021.

In court documents obtained by multiple outlets, the 31-year-old Houston native claims she conceived her baby with Tristan in March 2021 during what was a “months” long affair with the Sacramento Kings player, meaning the alleged affair took place while Tristan was still dating Khloé. In her filing, Nichols is requesting child support, including reimbursement and payment for pregnancy-related medical expenses and costs such as prenatal vitamins, newborn clothing, formula, diapers and her birthing doula.

While Tristan has not confirmed nor denied being the baby’s father, he did admit to having sex with Nichols twice during an encounter at a Houston hotel during his birthday weekend in March. The basketball player has since requested that Nichols move their paternity suit from California to Texas, where the baby was allegedly conceived. Nichols’ attorney, however, suggests that the request is simply an attempt to skimp on child support payments, as they would be considerably less in the state of Texas.

In their rebuttal, Nichols’ attorney adds that Tristan sent texts “threatening” their client to have an abortion prior to the child’s birth. “It is also apparent from the context and substance of these communications that they are from Tristan to Maralee, which reflects that Tristan is addressing the parties’ relationship, and even with respect to her pregnancy insisting that she get an abortion and threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas,” one court document read, via Page Six.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

