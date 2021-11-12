Scott Is Dating Brooklyn Beckham’s 23-Year-Old Ex After Kourtney’s Engagement to Travis

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now.

Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age.

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale reunion in 2021, Scott explained why so many of his girlfriends have been so young. “Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls,” Scott said. “I don’t go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me. Because I look young.”

So who is Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who is he dating now? Read on for details about Scott’s current relationship and why his past girlfriends—including two celebrity daughters—didn’t work out.

Hanna Cross (2021 – Present)

Scott Disick and Hanna Cross, a British model 14 years younger than him, were first linked on November 8, 2021, when they were seen at Nobu in Malibu, California. The Daily Mail reported at the time that Scott and Hanna tried to stay under the radar. For the date, Scott wore a black baseball cap, a hoodie and a green puffer vest, while Hanna dressed in a blue blazer, matching slacks and a white cropped tube top.

Scott isn’t Hanna’s first public relationship. She also dated Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, for a year in 2019. A source told E! News in 2021 that Scott and Hanna weren’t serious, as she was his first relationship after his breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, and after his other ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to her then-fiancé, Travis Barker. “[Scott is] getting back out on the dating scene and enjoying himself,” the insider said. “He’s having fun with Hana but that’s all it is for now.”

Amelia Hamlin (2020 – 2021)

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, dated from October 2020 to September 2021. Amelia, who is 18 years younger than Scott, broke up with him after Younes Bendjima—the ex-boyfriend of Scott’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian—leaked a DM from him, where he slammed Kourtney and her then-boyfriend, Travis Barker. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the message read, along with a photo of Kourtney and Travis kissing in Italy. Amelia’s mother, Lisa Rinna, explained during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion at the time that the DM was one of the reasons for the split but not the only reason. “There’s never one reason why I think people split up. You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal,” she said.

Sofia Richie (2017 – 2020)

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, dated on and off for three years from 2017 to 2020. During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20, Scott claimed that he broke up with Sofia after she gave him an “ultimatum” about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. “I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out,” Scott said at the time. “And I said like, that’s the most important thing to me is my kids and that’s my family, and the only family I have, including you guys along with it.” He continued, “She was like, ‘I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.'”

A source, however, told OK! magazine at the time that Scott was 100 percent honest with the reason for their split. “It seems like Scott’s desperate for attention because of his enormous ego,” the insider said. The source also claimed that Sofia thought Scott was “twisting the truth” about their breakup to amp up the drama for KUWTK‘s final season. “The way Sofia sees it, she was way more accepting of Kourtney and the kids than Kourtney was of her,” the insider said.

Kourtney Kardashian (2006 – 2015)

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated for almost a decade from 2006 to 2015. They met in 2006 at a party hosted by Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis in Mexico. Their on-again, off-again relationship became a main storyline when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered a year later in October 2007. Kourtney and Scott went on to welcome three children together—sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope—before their breakup in 2015. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season reunion in 2021, Kourtney revealed that Scott’s drug issues were the reason for their split and not his infidelity. “The infidelity, I only knew about it at the end, so I think the substance abuse was the deal breaker,” she said. Scott also admitted during the reunion to his misbehavior. “I don’t want to make any excuses for my behavior,” he said. “I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest.” In 2021, Kourtney got engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.