Scott Disick’s 19-Year-Old GF Once Shaded Her Sister for Being Into Older Men & Wow, the Irony

Oh, how the tables have turned. It looks like Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin’s older men comments have resurfaced, and fans can’t stop pointing out how ironic they are now that the teen model is calling the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star her “dream man.”

On Monday, March 1, “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host Amanda Hirsch shared a snippet from a 2016 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Instagram. The clip, which amassed nearly 100 thousand views in just a few hours, featured a then 15-year-old Amelia Hamlin teasing her older sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, for being interested in older men. “O M G. Amelia talking to her sister on RHOBH about being into older men (35 when she’s 18!!!),” Hirsch captioned the clip, referring to Delilah’s age at the time. “Amelia is now 19 dating a 37 year old (Scott Disick). I die.”

Amelia and Delilah discussed their dating lives in the Bravo reality series clip. Delilah noted how their parents—RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin—“dont understand the new day and age, that it’s the 21st century” while talking about a new dating app she was trying out. But younger sister Amelia joked in response, “Or maybe it’s because you’re 18 talking about getting 35-year-old men. It’s just a thought.”

“I would never think about getting 35-year-old men. No!” Delilah replied, to which Amelia teased, “Oh, really?” Delilah went on to defend herself: “Really!” she insisted, “That’s way too old.” Meanwhile, Amelia glanced at her with a dubious smirk.

Social media users commented on the clip as it continued to go viral, noting the irony of Amelia’s judgemental comments to her sister now that she herself is dating an older man. “THIS HAS AGED WELL,” read one Instagram user’s sarcastic comment, while another wrote, “Oh wow lol I hope she sees this. Their relationship is so creepy and weird.”

Amelia and Scott, who have an 18-year age gap between them, first sparked dating rumors in October 2020 after attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. After spending the rest of the winter holidays together, Amelia blasted her relationship’s critics for their “weird and judgemental comments” in an Instagram Story in December 2020. “ppl r extra weird and judgemental these days,” she wrote. “people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more.”

