Here’s Why Scott Disick’s 19-Year-Old Girlfriend Hasn’t Met His Kids With Kourtney Kardashian

There’s a reason why Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin hasn’t met his kids with Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick and Hamlin made headlines in October when they attending a Halloween party together. The two confirmed their relationship in November when they were photographed on a PDA-packed date at a beach in Malibu, California. Though the romance seemed fast, a source told E! News on Wednesday, December 2, that Disick and Hamlin are taking it slow, which is why he hasn’t introduced her to his kids with Kourtney yet. “Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, but neither are looking for anything serious,” the source said.

The insider continued, “He is enjoying her company. She doesn’t spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids.”

Scott and Kourtney split in 2015 after almost a decade of on-again, off-again dating. The two share three kids: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8. In November, another source told E! News why Kourtney is supportive of her ex-boyfriend’s new romance. “Kourtney doesn’t care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy,” the insider said. The source went on to note that Kourtney feels like Scott is “at his best” when he’s “able to find a balance between dating and family time.”

Scott’s other famous ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, whom he split from in August after three years of on-again, off-again dating, is less happy with his new relationship. A source told the Daily Mail in November that Richie feels “betrayed” by the Flip It Like Disick star and Hamlin, whom she considered a close friend. After news of Scott and Amelia’s relationship, Sofia unfollowed Amelia, along with her sister, Delilah Belle, and her mother, Lisa Rinna, on Instagram. “Sophia has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram,” the source said. “She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were ‘family friends.’”

Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, on the other hand, also has her reservations about her daughter’s relationship. A source told E! News in November that Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, “believe” Amelia’s relationship with Scott is “just a phase.”