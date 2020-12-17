Scott Disick Left a Flirty Comment on His 19-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Sultry Instagram Picture

Very online. Scott Disick posted a flirty comment on Amelia Hamlin’s Instagram—and she wrote an even flirtier one back.

Amelia, the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, December 16, with a sultry photo looking toward 2021. The picture showed the model with mermaid-length as she looked off to the side with a hand at her mouth. “almost 2021 lookin like….” she captioned the picture. Scott, in return, commented on how good his girlfriend, who is 18 years younger than him, looked in the picture. “8 to a 12 real quick,” he wrote.

Amelia, for her part, was quick to respond with a photo also complimenting her boyfriend’s good looks. “5 to 20,” she wrote.

Amelia and Scott sparked dating rumors after they were photographed arriving to a Halloween party together in October. The two were seen again on a romantic date in Malibu in November. Scott and Amelia’s relationship came two months after the Flip It Like Disick star split from his on-again, off-again girlfriend of three years, Sofia Richie. A source told the Daily Mail in November that Richie unfollowed Amelia, as well as her mom and sister, Delilah, after news of her relationship with Scott. “Sophia has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram,” the source said. “She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were ‘family friends.'”

Scott’s other famous ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he split from in 2015 after almost a decade of dating, has the opposite feelings about his relationship with Amelia. Kourtney—who shares three kids with Scott: Mason, Penelope and Reign—is supportive of her ex-boyfriend’s love life, as it makes him a better father to their kids, according to a source for E! News. “Kourtney doesn’t care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy,” the insider said. The source went on to note that Kourtney feels like Scott is “at his best” when he’s “able to find a balance between dating and family time.”

As for Amelia’s mom, Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna, Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, believe their daughter’s relationship with Scott is “just a phase.” “Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars’ eyebrows are definitely raised,” a source told E! News in November.