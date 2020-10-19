Scott Disick Just Went on a Date With Another Ex-Girlfriend After His Split From Sofia Richie

Moving on. Scott Disick is dating model Megan Blake Irwin amid Sofia Richie‘s romance with a mystery man. In other words: They’re officially over each other two months after their breakup.

Scott and Megan, a model who previously dated Riverdale‘s Skeet Ulrich, were seen on Thursday, October 15, leaving the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Scott wore a colorful, short-sleeved button down, beige pants and white snekers, while Megan dressed in a teal dress, a black coat and knee-high boots. This isn’t Scott and Megan’s first date. The couple were first linked in 2016 (a year before Scott and Sofia started dating) after they were seen on dates in New York and Los Angeles. The relationship didn’t last long as Scott moved on with Sofia and Megan moved on with Skeet, whom she split from in August 2020 after three months of dating.

As fans know, this isn’t the first ex Scott has reconnected with since he ended his relationship with Sofia. In October, Scott was also seen with model Bella Banos at Nobu in Malibu. After their date, Sofia unfollowed Scott on Instagram (as well as his other ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.) Scott and Bella made headlines in 2017 after the Flip It Like Disick star took the model on a vacation to Costa Rica that the Kardashians (including Kourtney) were also on. The drama was seen in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the time, though Bella didn’t appear in the episode. Sofia, for her part, wasn’t cool at the time with Scott moving on so soon after their split. “Sofia isn’t happy that Scott was photographed out with Bella,” the insider said. “They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it’s been somewhat difficult.”

However, it seems like the model’s feelings have changed. Days after Scott’s date with Megan, Sofia was seen on a date of her own with a mystery man. According to The Daily Mail, Sofia was seen on a date with a mystery man at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday, October 17. The model wore a black shirt, pants and a leather jacket for the occasion, while her date dressed in a white shirt, black pants and a tan jacket. The two also wore black face masks outside the restaurant. Scott and Sofia split in August after three years of on-again, off-again dating.