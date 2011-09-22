Scott Disick Confronts His Haters in New CW Show

If you ask anyone who knows me at all, they will tell you that I am actually obsessed with Scott Disick. No, I did not start liking him when he got his act together and actually started appearing as a responsible human being in the media. I’ve been a fan since day one, when he was sending shady texts to skanky girls and shoving hundred dollar bills down waiter’s mouths in Vegas. I’ve always admired his style and swagger – the guy basically thinks he is Patrick Bateman from American Psycho.How do you not love that?!Frankly, I just never understood the haters.

A new CW show called H8R, hosted by Mario Lopez (hello, A.C. Slater!), has an awesome concept – it puts people face to face with their least favorite celebrities, who then attempt to change their hater’s perception of them. Well, Scotty is hardly one to care about what people think, so maybe he wasn’t the best choice for this little exercise. Instead of trying to appease the girl and make her like him, he immediately starts in on her, proclaiming that he is a “big star” and “doesn’t need to deal with this.” Ah, he never was one for subtlety! Take a look at the clip below and bask in his cockiness.