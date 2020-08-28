Scott Disick Just Confirmed Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Back Together (!!!)

You know it’s official now that Scott Disick confirmed Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together. Rumors of a rekindled romance between the 36-year-old Good American founder and 29-year-old NBA player have been circulating for some time now, but members of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians squad had yet to comment on the relationship—until now.

It only took one Instagram comment from the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star to confirm Khloé and Tristan’s relationship. “@RealTristan13 is a lucky man!” Scott commented on a bikini picture posted by Khloé to the social media platform on Friday, August 28. The KUWTK star and basketballer originally split in February 2019 after several instances of Tristan cheating on Khloé with multiple women (according to Us Weekly, the athlete was unfaithful to Khloé with at least five different women). The final straw, however, was when Tristan—who also shares 2-year-old daughter True with Khloé—was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, 22-year-old Jordyn Woods, at a party. The Revenge Body host and her family shunned the model, with little sister Kylie eventually breaking off her years-long friendship with Jordyn altogether.

Several months and a social distancing order later, however, Khloé began to reconsider her relationship with the father of her child. As early as March 2019, sources told Us Weekly that she was “open and receptive toward Tristan.” While rumors of their rekindled relationship began circulating as Tristan moved in with Khloé to better co-parent their daughter, sources did not confirm that the couple was dating again until early August.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source told Us on August 5, confirming that Tristan was staying with Khloé and their daughter in 2020. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship.”

Later that month, a new source explained to the outlet, “Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point. Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad.”

While some sources believe that Khloé might already be thinking about having more children with the basketball player, others are not so sure if that’s Tristan’s immediate plan for the future. “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” another insider told Us adding that the Cleveland Cavaliers player “is trying to get traded to an L.A./California team.”

For now, however, it appears the couple might be settling on their next move together. The pair are reportedly looking for a new home in the Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighborhood of California. “Khloé and Tristan want to buy a house together,” said a Us Weekly source on August 12. “Tristan wants to prove to Khloé that he has changed and wants to make this permanent with a family home.”