Scott’s Kids Just Gave Him the ‘Biggest’ Birthday Gift a Dad Could Ask For After Kourtney’s Wedding

Bonding! Scott Disick celebrated his birthday in a wholesome way with his kids on May 26, 2022. The Flip It Like Disick star posted a video of his kids, who wanted to wish their dad a very happy 39th birthday.

“Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!,” Scott captioned the video. The kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, climbed over and dog-piled their dad while laughing and screaming. The group spent a lot of time together once they arrived back in the US after celebrating their mom Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. The trio of kids celebrated their mom’s wedding wearing Dolce & Gabbana after not attending Travis’ proposal or their other two weddings.

Scott was not invited to the wedding in Italy and went on vacation that weekend. He posted about his solo travels on his Instagram story on May 22, 2022. “Where 2?,” he captioned a picture of a plane window. He followed up the story with another photo on the plane captioned, “Next stop, the beach.” He reunited with his kids on May 25, 2022, and posted several Instagram stories of his kids. “Got my crew with me,” he captioned a blurry photo of him and his kids.

Several members of the Kardashian family also wished Scott a happy birthday. Kim posted several pictures with the Talentless founder during their time at the gym together. Kris Jenner also made an Instagram story dedicated to Scott. “Happy birthday Scott!!!! Have a magical day Love you!!!!!” the momager captioned the post.

Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021. Her kids were not in attendance, and when the Poosh founder revealed the good news to them in an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, they did not take the engagement well. “I do wish that my kids were here,” Kourtney said during the episode of the proposal. “I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision, kind of, and like part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.” Kourtney later said, “Penelope took it hard. I think it’s a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. You know, does that mean taking me away?”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.