Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Go Out on Real-Life Date

Update, May 25: It seems that Bella Thorne and Scott Disick all but confirmed their newfound relationship by canoodling—we’re pretty sure that’s the official term—while in Nice, France for Cannes Film Festival. In photos that Us Weekly posted earlier today, Thorne can be seen sitting on Disick’s lap and laying with him on a cabana bed. Here’s them arriving at LAX airport a couple days ago:

Proving once and for all that he’s completely, totally over Kourtney Kardashian—no, really, he is—Scott Disick took a non-Kardashian woman on a date last week. The lucky girl is actress and singer Bella Thorne.

At 19, Bella is an age-appropriate choice—and by “appropriate” we mean legal, technically—for Scott, who at 33 is currently completing his Jesus year. The pair was seen hopping around LA hot spots like Nice Guy—a place the Kardashian sisters frequent—as well as the Peppermint Club. They reportedly didn’t leave until just before 2 a.m.

“It was a real date,” an unnamed onlooker and soothsayer told People. “They were dancing together and getting cozy. . . . [but] it was just a fun night out. This isn’t going to be some long-term relationship.”

Guess the said onlooker can tell the future, too.