Scott Disick Was Seen House Hunting With His 19-Year-Old Girlfriend After 2 Months of Dating

Money moves. Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin house hunted after two months of dating. The Daily Mail reported on Monday, December 21, that Disick, 37, and Hamlin, 19, were seen looking at luxury homes in Holmby Hills, an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles, were houses are in the tens of millions of dollars.

Per The Daily Mail, Disick took Hamlin as they looked at four mansions in the neighborhood, one worth $115 million. The Daily Mail reports that Disick’s first stop was a $76 million mansion on South Mapleton Drive, where his blacked-out SUV was seen out front. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then went to tour a $115 million estate nearby before going to a $69 million home and a $38 million house.

It’s unclear if Disick, who has a net worth of $45 million, was looking to buy one of these multi-million-dollar houses, but, as fans know, the reality TV star is no stranger to luxe mansions after a season of his luxury home renovation show, Flip It Like Disick, on E!. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Disick was seen in a sweatshirt, a puffy vest, jeans and a black face mask. His girlfriend, on the other hand, wore a Chanel sweatshirt and high-waisted pants.

As Bravo fans know, Hamlin is the daughter of Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. In November, E! News reported that Lisa and Harry aren’t worried about their daughter’s new relationship, thinking that it’s “just a phase.” Disick’s relationship with Hamlin comes soon after she split from her longtime boyfriend, Mercer Wielderhorn. “Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer,” the source said. “He was like family, but they understand.”

Lisa’s Bravo co-stars—Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff—however, have their suspicions of Disick. “Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars’ eyebrows are definitely raised,” the source said.

Disick and Hamlin started dating in October after they were seen attending a Halloween party together. In November, they were photographed again on a romantic date at a beach in Malibu, California.