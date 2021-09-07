Scott & Amelia Just Broke Up After He ‘Hurt’ Her by Messaging Kourtney’s Ex

Since his drama with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, rumors have swirled about Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin‘s breakup. Are they broken up? Are they still together? Well, like everything Kardashian-related, it’s complicated.

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 7, that Scott and Amelia, who started dating in October 2020, have broken up days after after he messaged Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to talk trash about her and Travis. “Amelia was the one who ended things,” the insider said.

The breakup news comes days after reports that Scott and Amelia were “spending time apart” but hadn’t officially split. “They needed a break from one another, that was clear,” an insider told E! News on Monday, September 6. “They are in different places and trying to figure out if it’s time to move on and if they are really done.” The source also noted that Amelia’s mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, is “very disappointed” in Scott over his Kourtney and Travis drama and “let him know it.”

While Scott’s feud with Kourtney and Travis is part of the reason for his issues with Amelia, a source also told People on Monday that his pattern of misbehavior was the bigger problem in their relationship. “Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch,” the source says. “It’s partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him,” the insider said.

The source also claimed that Scott and Amelia planned to spend Labor Day weekend together, but since his drama with Kourtney and Travis, they chose to celebrate the holiday separately. “They have spent the weekend apart so far. Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues,” the insider said. “They are on the East Coast separately and didn’t leave Los Angeles together.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that Scott and Amelia had plans to travel to the Hamptons for Labor Day, but in the end, Scott went alone, while Amelia stayed in New York City. “Scott and Amelia had plans to spend Labor Day weekend together in The Hamptons, but Amelia ended up staying in NYC and Scott headed [to the Hamptons] without her,” the insider said. The source also noted that Scott and Amelia are “doing their own thing and not together at the moment.” The insider continued, “Scott came back to L.A. and isn’t planning on going to NYFW anymore. Amelia is still in New York. Scott’s trying to keep busy with work and stay distracted.”

The source went on to explain that, while Scott and Amelia’s relationship was OK after his DM to Younes, his behavior didn’t sit right with Amelia as time went on. “Shortly after Scott [allegedly] DMed Younes, Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together,” the insider said. “Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing.”

The source continued, [Amelia had] been understanding of Scott’s co-parenting routine and the family dynamic, but this disappointed her. They are figuring out where to go from here and what their future looks like.”

News of Scott and Amelia’s relationship comes after she shaded him in an Instagram Story on Saturday, September 5, with a photo of her in a white tank top that read, “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” Scott came under fire on August 31 after Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes(whom she dated from 2016 to 2018 after her breakup with Scott) posted a DM from the Flip It Like Disick star, in which Scott slammed Kourtney and her new boyfriend, Travis, for kissing in public while on vacation in Italy on Monday, August 30. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott messaged Younes with a photo of Kourtney and Travis making out.

Amelia seemed to respond to the drama in an Instagram Story where she asked fans to be “nicer” amid her boyfriend’s feud. The Instagram Story featured a photo of a person holding a cardboard sign that read, “Let’s be nicer to each other. We’re all trying our best.”

A source told E! News at the time that Scott is “mortified” over his behavior. “He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message,” the insider said. The source continued, “Scott is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship. He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn’t work out.”

