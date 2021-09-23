Scott ‘Regrets’ His Breakup With Amelia & Wants to Get Back Together—Here’s Where She Stands

It seems Lord Disick has been trying to smooth things over with his ex ever since their split. But are Scott Disick and Amelia back together? Well, according to a new report, Amelia has “no intention” of reconciling with the Flip It Like Disick star despite his best efforts.

News of Scott and Amelia’s split broke on September 7, 2021. Less than a month later, sources are telling E! News that the 20-year-old model is ready to move on from her ex altogether. “Amelia is definitely done with him,” an insider told the site on Wednesday, September 22. Still, that hasn’t stopped Scott from trying to win her back. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has reached out to her “a few times” already. The insider adds, “He does miss her a lot and regrets what went down in their final days of the relationship.”

As a refresher, news of Scott and Amelia’s breakup came just days after the Talentless founder came under fire for sending a series of alleged direct messages shaming his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with her new boyfriend, Travis Barker. Scott appeared to send the DMs to Kourtney’s other ex, Younes Bendjima, who went on to expose the reality star’s private messages on Instagram. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote according to the alleged screenshots, attaching a photo of the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer kissing on a yacht.

Following the drama over his ex Kourtney, sources told E! that Amelia “was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn’t very remorseful.” Insiders went on to claim that Amelia was the one who broke things off with Scott after dating for nearly a year. “It’s really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney,” a source added at the time.

