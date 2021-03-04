Here’s What Scott Disick Really Thinks of His 18-Year Age Difference With His Girlfriend

Ever since they started dating, Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin‘s age difference has been a point of concern for some followers. But what does Scott think of all this?

At 37, the Flip It Like Disick star is nearly two decades older than his girlfriend Amelia, who is still a teenager at age 19. Needless to say, there’s been some backlash—many social media users have pointed out Scott’s pattern of dating younger, often teenaged girls (for example, his last relationship was with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie, who he started dating when she was also 19). Despite fans’ concerns, the Talentless founder reportedly “isn’t bothered” by their criticism as he’s too busy having a “great time” with the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

“Scott isn’t bothered by the backlash to their relationship, he really couldn’t care less what people think,” a source close to the reality star told StyleCaster’s sister site HollywoodLife on March 4. “All that matters to him is what his inner circle thinks. His friends and loved ones are fine with it and his kids really like Amelia so that’s what counts to him. The rest of it is just noise.”

The insider went on to reveal that Scott’s relationship with the model is “the real deal.” They explained, “He’s been having a great time with Amelia, he really likes her, and the relationship is the real deal. It has nothing to do with trying to get attention, that’s not something Scott would do, he doesn’t live his life that way. As far as he is concerned the haters are going to find a way to hate no matter what he does so he’s living his life and not thinking about what outsiders have to say.”

Scott and Amelia first sparked dating rumors in October 2020 after attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. The teen model later confirmed their relationship in February 2021 by sharing photos of herself and the reality star on vacation in Miami for Valentine’s Day weekend in a series of Instagram Stories.

According to a second source who spoke to HollywoodLife, Scott didn’t expect things to get serious with Amelia following his split with her former friend, Sofia Richie. But he can’t deny he’s having a “blast” with her and “he has no reason to stop seeing her.”

“Scott had been dating a few women here are there when he first split from Sofia [Richie] and he really didn’t want to be tied down to anybody at that point,” the source explained. “He was all about enjoying his freedom and just focusing on his kids and his Talentless line,” the insider added, referring to Scott’s kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“But each time they hung out, Scott had a blast and he wanted to spend more and more time with Amelia.” The source went on to note, “They have an amazing time together, and she lets him be himself. He really hasn’t lost any of the freedom or time to spend with his kids so he has no reason to stop seeing her and he’s enjoying every moment.”