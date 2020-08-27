Scorpio, Your September Horoscope Encourages Creative Expression

You’re feeling more passionate about taking on the world than ever before, Scorpio! The month begins with the sun in your 11th house of philanthropy, encouraging you to link arm in arm with others, work together to fight injustice and create a world marked by peace and love. Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2020 is all about community effort, so widen your social circle and let your vision for a better reality guide the way! And, when the new moon in Virgo takes place on September 17, it may just be the beginning of a group-connection that makes your life even more interesting.

However, when the full moon dawns in your fifth house of creativity and pleasure on September 2, it’s clear the month will start off with a magical dose of romance. You may just have an artistic revelation that inspires you to express yourself, or realize you’re in love with something new, encouraging you to pour your heart into what you’re passionate about. Whatever you do, don’t fight it!

Prepare to feel much more sensitive to the energy that surrounds you, because on September 5, Mercury—planet of communication—will activate your 12th house of the subconscious. Not only will you be more in touch with your intuition, but you’ll also open your heart to empathy, making you an incredibly healing presence to be around. You can heal others and be healed in return. And your ability to heal will even extend to professional matters, as Venus—planet of money and luxury—moves into your 10th house of career on Sept. 6. It’s time to do something you love for a living, so work on infusing your public life with your true passion!

September is a month you’ll want to mentally prepare for, as Mars—your ruling planet—will station retrograde on September 9, creating complications in your sixth house of daily routine. You may feel behind on your work and frustrated by how rigid your day-to-day life is. Have faith that this busy period of your life is only temporary! You’re working out a way to make your job more interesting, and it’ll all pay off.