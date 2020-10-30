HBD, Scorpio! Peep Your November Horoscope For Your Birthday Scoop

It’s your birthday, Scorpio! The sun is in your first house of the self and the cosmos are radiating energy that suits your passionate, transformative and spiritual persona. If you’ve been feeling out of it and exhausted, then rest assured, your Scorpio November 2020 horoscope contains the blast of energy and confidence you’ve been hoping for. It’s your solar return and it’s time to think about how far you’ve come over the past year, and what you’d like to accomplish going forward. You’re a constant work in progress, Scorpio! Your season has been distorted by a strange Mercury retrograde, but by November 3 that will be over and done with. Come November 10, Mercury will re-enter your first house of the self, helping you get in touch with who you are and harness your potential.

And that’s not the only reason you’ll love this month so much. Mars—your ruling planet—has been retrograde for the past few months, so you may feel like you’ve been dragging your feet. Luckily, Mars is stationing direct in your sixth house of productivity on November 13, encouraging you to get a whole lot finished in a short amount of time. Plan out your schedule, stay consistent, and remember: an abundance of positive decisions will eventually amount to major success!

You’re spending this month building yourself from the ground-up, Scorpio. On November 15, a new moon in your sign will help you set an intention that guides you over the course of the next six months. Speak your ideal reality into existence! By the time the full moon in Scorpio takes place in May 2021, you’ll see how the intention you set has blossomed into something beautiful. And don’t forget to enjoy yourself, Scorpio, because romantic Venus enters your zodiac sign on November 21 and not only are you falling in love with who you are, but so is everyone else *wink* *wink*.