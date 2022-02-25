Scorpio, Your March Horoscope Predicts A *Major* Creative Breakthrough

You have every reason to be excited, Scorpio. This could be such a wonderful month for you! After all, your Scorpio March 2022 horoscope begins with an opportunity to set aside time for the things that bring you pure, unadulterated joy. On March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will send electricity to your fifth house of creativity and self-expression. Write, dance, sing, paint—do whatever it is that remind you how wonderful it feels to make things more beautiful.

By March 5, you’ll have a creative breakthrough that reminds you to keep going. As the sun joins forces with Jupiter in Pisces, it creates an energetically-charged burst of artistic energy, so embrace whatever makes you feel inspired. This will also increase your desire to give and receive love, especially when Venus and Mars join forces in your sentimental fourth house on March 6.

Spend time with the people who make you feel like yourself, because it’s easy to get caught up in a world that expects you to change! However, as the sun joins forces with Neptune in Pisces on March 13, there’s a chance you may be looking at a certain situation with rose-colored glasses. Remember to listen to what other people have to say!

When the Full Moon in Virgo rises in your 11th house of social circles on March 18, it will encourage you let go of your need for recognition and, instead, do something without expecting a thank-you in return. Join forces with a team that shares your vision and encourages you to give something back to your community!

The world is depending on you, Scorpio, and everyone deserves a shot at the spotlight. However, as Venus slams into Saturn in Aquarius on March 28, you may come to terms with something that needs changing in your personal life. If you’re not being treated with the love and protection you deserve, it may be time to start softening the edges of your life.

Release what’s bringing you discomfort, babe—you deserve a space where you can unwind without hesitation.