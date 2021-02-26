Scorpio, Your March Horoscope Is All About Transformation

This month, you’re doing what you do best—transforming. When Mars enters your eighth house of death and rebirth on March 3, it will tap into your desire to let the past remain the past, so that you can embrace the promise of the future. Just like the phoenix, you’ll be rising from the ashes in no time, Scorpio! Your Scorpio March 2021 horoscope is here and it’s encouraging you to let go of everything that’s holding you back.

That might sound serious, but make no mistake—when the new moon takes place on March 13, you’re rediscovering the meaning of fun! Activating your fifth house of fun and pleasure, this new moon is encouraging you to reconnect with your inner child and deepen your sense of joy in the world. When Venus and Neptune join forces in your romantic fifth house, it might even lead to a new crush! You might be falling for someone hard and fast, so hold your horses. And when Mercury activates your creative fifth house, poetry and artistic expression will be at the forefront of your mind. Tap into it!

Enjoy this playful energy while it lasts, because on March 20, the sun will enter your proactive sixth house, centering your focus on diligent hard work and results over a long period of time. Rethink your daily routine. However, on March 21, Venus will also enter your sixth house of work and health, which might just lead to a romance that blossoms at the workplace (or even at the gym)! In fact, as Mars forms a trine with Saturn, it will support your journey towards emotional expression and trust. Use this energy to overcome the fears you may have about intimacy.

Emotions will run high as the month comes to a close. When Mercury squares off with Mars on March 23, you might feel friction between your need for romantic excitement and your desire for something deeper. Let this energy spice things up instead of overwhelm you! And when the full moon radiates enchantment throughout your 12th house of spirituality, it will feel like a spotlight on your soul. Dig deep for insightful revelations about what you’re feeling and what your subconscious is trying to tell you!