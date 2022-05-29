Scorpio, Your June Horoscope Says You May Be Crushing On Someone New

Your relationships have endured so many shakeups, but they’re about to endure even more (albeit, in a good way). Your Scorpio June 2022 horoscope begins with a major planetary shift when Mercury retrograde comes to a close on June 3. As Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, you’re finally getting a sense of where your relationships are headed next. You may even be putting a conflict with someone to rest or bidding farewell to that ex you had a temporary dalliance with!

However, once Venus joins forces with Uranus in your partnerships sector on June 11, a relationship may suddenly embark down a totally different direction! You may even find yourself drawn to someone who’s not usually your “type”, prompting you to look at your whole perspective of relationships in a new light. And once Mercury shimmies into your intimate eighth house on June 13, you’ll start craving conversations that center on true depth. Let go of superficial small talk; ask the questions you *really* want the answers to.

Once a full moon in Sagittarius rises on June 14, you’ll shift your perspective toward yourself and your own needs. What do you require in order to feel sustained? Are you managing your money in a way that supports its growth? Separate your needs from your wants so you can not only survive, but thrive!

Things will truly begin to take flight by June 21. This is not only when the summer solstice will spread its fire across the cosmos, but when Cancer season will send its magical energy to your expansive ninth house. Make no mistake—you’re in the mood for an adventure and nothing can stop you from spreading your wings. You may be resistant to change, but it won’t prevent you from discovering deeper truths. As Venus enters your sexy and seductive eighth house on June 22, your romantic interests will shift toward something far more powerful, urging you to follow the flow of your feelings. How else will you know if they’re reciprocated?

The Cancer sun will square off with Jupiter in your productive sixth house on June 28, prompting you to do away with your typical routine and experiment with new methods of getting your tasks done. Shaking things up and thinking outside the box could lead to some incredible results! And as a new moon in Cancer unleashes something beautiful in your ninth house of wisdom on June 28, you’re ending the month with a significant realization about life and how you should life it.