Scorpio, Your July 2020 Horoscope Says Life’s All About The Journey

It’s time to remember what matters most to you, Scorpio. Spend time reconnecting with your philosophy of life, and until Mercury retrograde comes to an end on July 12, work on rediscovering the deeper meanings behind everything you value. As this retrograde spins through your ninth house of adventure and expansion, understand that sometimes you must lose control in order to find yourself all over again. Your Scorpio horoscope for July 2020 wants you to embrace the fact that you may not know where you’re going, but you do know it’s somewhere beautiful. It’s not about the destination; it’s about the journey!

That said, when a lunar eclipse transforms your third house of communication on July 5, you may discover some new information that could change everything. Rethink the ways you express your opinions and how you make time to listen and learn. You may have a very surprising conversation with someone that leaves you totally enlightened! July is a beautiful opportunity for you to expand your awareness, embrace knowledge and appreciate the way your mind is constantly evolving.

As you experience these mental breakthroughs, you might feel motivated to reorganize your daily routine in a much more healthy and efficient manner. Learn how to get the most out of your day, especially when healing Chiron retrogrades through your sixth house of time management starting July 12. You’re learning that every action has a consequence, and you have to take care of yourself before you can take care of everyone else.

Luckily, when the new moon in Cancer—your fellow water sign—rejuvenates your universe on July 20, it’s your chance to let go of any stress and turn the page! Lighting up your ninth house of wisdom and spontaneity, this new moon is about opening your mind to a whole new way of life! Meet new people, see new things, travel to new places and give everything a chance before you judge it. You’re about to hop on a magic carpet ride!

Enjoy it, because when Leo season begins on July 22, life goes back to business. Charging your career sector with passion and drive, Leo season wants you to go after your dreams with everything you’ve got. You can’t win unless you play the game, and that requires some hard work!