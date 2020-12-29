Scorpio, Your January 2021 Horoscope Focuses On Relationships & Communication

Your relationships are taking on an impactful, meaningful weight as this month begins. Passion will intensify both vivaciousness and volatility when combative Mars enters your your seventh house of partnerships on January 6. While this may increase conflicts regarding ego, it will definitely let you know who you truly care about. But that’s not all your Scorpio January 2021 horoscope is all about, so buckle up.

Your emotional instincts and your intellectual insight are gaining even more strength by January 8, when messenger Mercury enters your protective fourth house, strengthening your emotional IQ and guiding your focus toward those who matter most to you. As affectionate Venus also enters your chatty third house on January 8, your desire to socialize will double up, and so will your search for knowledge and information.

In fact, by January 13, a breakthrough in communication could take a relationship in a very different direction. The new moon will radiate throughout your talkative third house, encouraging you to speak your mind and listen to those you converse with. Become a student in every conversation, but don’t share all your secrets in turn. There may still be things you’d like to keep to yourself, and that’s OK. Communication includes boundaries, so assert your right to to reinforce yours!

After Aquarius season activates your fourth house of home and family on January 19, it will not only remind you of where you come from and where your heart stands, but will also evoke major changes in your relationships overall. You might even find the courage to leave behind relationships that have been holding you back. Being in a relationship does not mean sacrificing your freedom and independence, so seek that healthy balance between taking care of others and looking out for yourself.

As the month comes to a close, a development in your career could take over. On January 29, the full moon will radiate through your 10th house of public personas, which may lead to a change in your reputation. But don’t get swept up in the limelight, because as Mercury stations retrograde in your private sector on January 30, there are still problems at home that need tending to.

