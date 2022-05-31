Scorpio, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is All About Putting Your Best Foot Forward

Get excited, because your Scorpio summer 2022 horoscope will be a journey to remember. The summer solstice takes place on June 21, which is also when the sun enters Cancer, causing your inner compass to shift as you embrace new experiences! And although this shift could very well revolve around your educational studies, or simply an exotic vacation abroad, Venus’ shift into your eighth house of intimacy on June 22 could leave you crushing on someone who feels far away from you.

Nevertheless, the new moon in Cancer on June 28 will present you with an opportunity to start again, but it will more than likely require you to take a leap of faith in the process. Once July rolls around, Mars—your ruling planet—will enter Taurus, and potentially spice things up in your relationship sector. This doesn’t have to be a romantic relationship, as this could also revolve around a professional partnership. Speaking of which, Mercury will bring clarity and movement to your world when it enters fellow water sign Cancer on July 5, allowing you to see from another angle. By the full moon in Capricorn on July 13, a significant conversation may take place, allowing you to set the record straight. Make no mistake—you’re being called to honor both your personal and professional stability and to communicate clearly. Consider this an opportunity to take a chance, and in the name of self-respect as well as love.

Once the sun makes its dazzling debut in Leo on July 22, themes surrounding your reputation, public persona and sense of authority will suddenly be at the top of your mind. Having said that, there will be a sparkling new moon in Leo on July 28 that could be equally as stimulating as it is unconventional, so definitely expect the unexpected! Jupiter will also station retrograde that same day, so this shift is also giving you a chance to reflect on everything from your daily rituals to the passion behind your day-to-day lifestyle. How can you work on your due diligence without losing sight of your well-being? It wouldn’t hurt to work on your self-care regimens, especially with Venus activating the most public area of your chart. The spotlight is yours this season whether you want it or not, so make sure you feel like you’re glowing!

Before August comes to a close, Mars, will begin its pre-retrograde shadow through your obsessive eighth house, so be discerning with your actions, conversations and emotional exchanges, namely those surrounding your mergers and shared resources. Mercury will also station retrograde on September 9, making Virgo season a more chaotic experience than usual. The full moon in Pisces on September 10, however, could bring a secret wish to fruition. Keep your hopes high!