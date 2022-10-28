Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life

Scroll To See More Images

You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset.

However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may feel just as fearful of intimacy as you crave it, you’re learning when—and how—to let your guard down.

Things will really begin to ramp up around November 8, when a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus makes adjustments to your relationships. You may find yourself letting go of your commitment to someone while embracing a healthier understanding of how a relationship works. You’re letting go of toxic dynamic and learning more about what it takes for a partnership to not only last, but bring out the best in you.

The energy will begin to calm down more once Sagittarius season begins on November 22. As the sun leaves behind your first house of the self and enters your second house of stability, you may feel less concerned with who you are and more focused on how to sustain and support yourself. By the time a new moon in Sagittarius takes place on November 23, you may feel ready to set financial goals, ask for that raise and start dedicating time to experiences that leave you feeling grounded and replenished.

By the time Jupiter retrograde comes to an end on November 23, you may feel inspired to have fun while you’re at it! As Jupiter stations direct in your fifth house of fun, pleasure and self-expression, you may be left with a major reward for putting yourself out there and open to other people’s judgment. Having confidence in yourself has unleashed a whole new level of artistic ability.

However, as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, the month comes to an end on a bit of a cliffhanger. While your heart may feel a desire for closeness and intimacy, your mind may be telling you to take it nice and steady. Know your limits, Scorpio.