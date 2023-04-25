Scorpio—Your May Horoscope Says a Lunar Eclipse Is Speeding You Up Toward Destiny

Scroll To See More Images

Your Scorpio horoscope for May 2023 promises a pivotal month for partnerships and personal growth alike. Thankfully, you’re no stranger to deep feelings and intense truths—which is good, because May will be chock-full of both of ‘em.

Relationships are at the forefront as you kick off this month, as May begins with a sun-Mercury conjunction in Taurus—pulling your thoughts, energy and focus straight into your commitment-oriented seventh house. Because Mercury is retrograding, you might find that the first half of this month is spent revisiting unresolved arguments with a significant other, falling into old relationship patterns or even reaching out to an ex. Oops! Just don’t make any make-or-break decisions in love until after the retrograde wraps up mid-month. You’ll have a lot more perspective and clarity about what you need from your partners at that point.

An identity-shifting lunar eclipse in your sign arrives on May 5, and this potent lunation is slated to rock your world. You’re shedding old skins and getting super real about your goals, needs and desires—and these revelations will shape your relationship to others and yourself. The eclipses have been totally transformational for you over the past two years, and this one gives you one last chance to purge the pieces of your past self so you can make space for some rapid-fire growth.

Conversations with partners will flow much easier once Mercury retrograde wraps up on May 14, and you’ll have a better idea of how to resolve any issues. And you have every reason to be optimistic, Scorpio, as fortune-filled Jupiter is joining the sun and Mercury in your relationship house on May 16. This year-long transit brings bountiful opportunities to make deeper commitments in relationships, as well as the potential for meaningful new relationships to blossom. Speaking of relationships, the strong-but-gentle new moon on May 19 may be just the cosmic balm you needed to restore some peace with a partner after a rocky Mercury retrograde. Communicating your feelings to your loved ones comes so much easier now.

As you wrap up the month and welcome Gemini season, your traditional ruling planet Mars begins heating up your career sector, bringing a renewed sense of motivation when it comes to conquering professional goals and otherwise taking the lead at work. However, the red planet will find itself facing off with intensity-loving Pluto—your sign’s other planetary ruler—challenging you to pace yourself and keep your cool. With your two cosmic overlords locked in a power-struggle, you might feel frustrated about the emerging tensions between your work and home life. Thankfully, the sun in Gemini makes supportive aspects to both planets, encouraging you to use strategy instead of brute force when it comes to getting what you want.