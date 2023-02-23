Scorpio—Your March Horoscope Says You’re Feeling the Pressure to Do Something Dramatic

Scroll To See More Images

Your Scorpio horoscope for March 2023 predicts major changes, but you are ready to face them head-on. Never forget that you are the zodiac sign that thrives during times of major transformation, because you are the living embodiment of a phoenix rising from the ashes.

On March 16 Venus—planet of love—forms a tense aspect to passionate and secretive Pluto shifting your love life. You feel the need for deeper connection and can recognize there are new values taking shape inside you. Focus on identifying and fulfilling your own desires in a kind and considerate manner and you will find yourself stronger and more confident. Otherwise, you may act compulsively without intention and find yourself creating unnecessary conflicts. Remember—it’s not you against each other, but both of you against the problem.

Driven Mars and dreamy Neptune will confuse each other on March 13, challenging your ideals and your actions. It’s important to stick to your principles and create good boundaries. Other people may be suspicious of you and your motives. Resist the urge to fight back and allow yourself to create distance from the people who may be harming you. These planet’s ask that you preserve your energy for another day, when the clouds of Neptune have passed, and things are a bit clearer.

On March 20, the Sun moves into your sixth house of work and health, forming a nice, flowing aspect with Pluto. You’re empowered now to create constructive changes in your life, particularly when it comes to your routine and health habits. You are ready to get rid of the things that aren’t working so you can shine your brightest. As you release the things holding you back, you can embrace the skills that lift you up. It’s time to build yourself up and attend to your well-being—mentally, spiritually and physically.

Near the end of the month, Pluto—planet of rebirth—will begin its slow march through your fourth house of home and family, where it will transform your whole understanding of your world behind closed doors. This will be a taste of what’s to come as Pluto will retrograde shortly after only to return and stay in your fourth house for some time. This transit is all about gradual deep changes to your home and family life. Your relationship with your family members may shift. If you hold on too tight, trying to muscle through the change that Pluto brings, it will only be harder for you to accept the transformation. Take the time to ask yourself what you want in a home and a family and where you feel the most secure. By the end of this transit, you will be able to act on exactly what you want in life without inhibitions, Scorpio!