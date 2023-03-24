Scorpio—Your April Horoscope Wants You to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone, Because Adventure Awaits

Scroll To See More Images

Scorpions, you are ready to get to work and get the job done, according to your Scorpio horoscope for April 2023. The magic happens when you’re feeling nervous, and if you’re willing to step out of your comfort zone, miracles can happen. Give in to the Universe this month, Scorpion. Carpe diem!

The planet of action and your traditional planetary ruler—Mars—is moving through your ninth house of expansion this month. You are hungry for adventure and restless for all things new: new experiences, new ideas, new places, new people, all of it. This burst of energy can help you to accomplish the most difficult of tasks, especially as responsible Saturn smiles on to Mars at the beginning of this month. You can take on the obstacles; you have the stamina and determination to finish.

On April 7, Mercury—the planet that rules over the mind and mental judgment—forms a favorable aspect with Mars and grants you an ability to work with efficiency and purpose. You are more willing to take bold action on things you would normally put off, whether it’s professional or personal. Allow yourself to be direct and honest and you may be surprised how easy it is to charm others and get them on your side.

Pluto—your modern planetary ruler—is eyeing romantic Venus from afar on April 11, adding a dash of intensity and passion to your intimate relationships. Not only will your love increase during this time, but your desire for luxury items and beautiful things will too. This is a great time for working on solo artistic projects as you really have a command of style right now.

On April 20, Pluto crosses the Sun’s abundant shine and increases your need to be in control. This can be challenging, especially because it can make you combative towards authority figures. Essentially, the Sun is shining its light on some insecurity inside you and granting the opportunity to grapple with this deep-seated need for control. If you can work with this productively, you’ll find yourself evolving and gaining a greater sense of inner power. Plus, you will feel a lot more relaxed, and we all love that, right?

Finally, on April 28, Mars dances with unpredictable Uranus and fills you with a desire for excitement. This Uranus burst of impulsivity is the perfect time to begin something new, even breaking away from something that’s been holding you back. Allow yourself to dive-in on the things you have been putting off and make some moves, Scorpio!