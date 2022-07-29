Scorpio—Your August Horoscope Wants To Show You Who You Can Trust & Who You Should Avoid

You’re going through a lot right now, Scorpio! Trust your gut, because if something feels off, it probably is. Your Scorpio August 2022 horoscope begins on a rough note, because you’re still dealing with shakeups, breakups and makeups. Not every relationship is meant to last forever, so settle for nothing less than what you deserve.

As Mars—your ruling planet—joins forces with erratic Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships on August 1, you’re beginning the month knowing that some of your relationships may not be on sturdy ground. Chances are, you’re sick of being disrespected by someone you’re supposed to be able to trust! If you need to make a drastic decision in order to protect your peace, don’t you dare hesitate. As Venus—planet of love—opposes Pluto in your third house of communication on August 9, you may be exchanging some choice words, so don’t take someone else’s negativity personally. After all, you can’t control what people say or do to you, but you can control the way you respond to it.

When a full moon in Aquarius paves the way for something different in your fourth house of home and family as of August 11, you’re coming to terms with what your heart truly needs in order to feel safe. Think of how you feel when you know you belong somewhere. Remember the people who make you feel at home and the places that make you feel welcomed. Invite more of that energy into your life!

However, as intelligent Mercury forms a trine with Uranus in your partnership sector on August 16, you’re also realizing who you *can* trust. Don’t be afraid to introduce yourself to people who inspire you, because you’re ready to meet likeminded people who inspire you. However, as Mercury opposes disorienting Neptune in your fifth house of romance on August 21, your judgment may be off, so hold off on making any major commitments. Even if your heart is singing and everything feels right, remember that you deserve evidence over empty promises. Actions speak louder than words, Scorpio!

When a new moon in Virgo lights up your 11th house of community on August 27, it will shift your whole understanding of how friendship works and teamwork thrives. Leave behind the dramatic exchanges and petty grievances, because you’re ready to work with others towards a higher goal! And remember, a team only blossoms when everyone involved supports each other and celebrates each other’s success. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander!