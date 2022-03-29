Scorpio—Your April Horoscope Is Brimming With Joie De Vivre

Scroll To See More Images

You’re in for a ridiculously awesome month, Scorpio! However, your Scorpio April 2022 horoscope begins on a more serious and sobering note. After all, a new moon in Aries will rise in your sixth house of productivity, encouraging you to forge healthier habits that support your highest functioning! Embrace habits that facilitate self-care, and remember—don’t put more on your plate than you can handle. As the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel as though you’re not producing strong enough results. Everyone is slowing down right now and it’s not just you!

After all, on April 4, Mars will slam into the restricted territory of Saturn, which will increase the amount of red take you’ll have to go through. As this malefic conjunction brings rise to the hidden tensions in your personal life, it will help you sift through the dirty laundry you’re *finally* ready to put behind you! Take your time, because it seems much more complicated on the surface than in reality.

Good news arrives on April 12, when Jupiter forms an enchanting conjunction with Neptune in Pisces and rocks your fifth house of fun and pleasure to kingdom come. Embrace a deeper form of love, romance and creativity because your charisma is off the charts.

Show people how much your presence has the power to change the energy in the room! However, as a full moon in Libra rises in your 12th house of spirituality on April 16, you may find yourself drawn to the comforting expanse of your own inner world. Indulge in solitude, because it’s showing you so many things you didn’t know about yourself.

When Venus joins forces with Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces as of April 27, it will send magic to your romantic fifth house, causing your love life to dazzle and ensnare your heart. Fall under a spell, because love is the greatest feeling life has to offer! In fact, don’t be surprised if a major relationship development occurs before the month comes to a close. As a solar eclipse in Taurus rises in your seventh house of partnerships on April 30, it may coincide with a relationship that’s either just beginning or abruptly coming to an end. Embrace what the universe has planned, because it’s removing what’s standing in the way of your ultimate destiny.