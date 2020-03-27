Scorpio, Your April Horoscope Has Arrived With A Side Of Self-Love

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Scorpio horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Scorpio.

Understandably, health will be a big concern for you this April. With Saturn’s position to Mars, you’ll feel a heightened level of anxiety when it comes to society’s current health and sickness concerns, so remember to take care of yourself. Be gentle and forgiving, Scorpio, and act as a sweet mother to yourself, not a demanding boss.

With your anxiety at its all-time high, it’s imperative that you trust your instincts. Your caution is usually well-founded—you just need to work on managing stress in as healthy a way as you possibly can. Sticking to routines, reaching out to loved ones and exercising will truly be your saving graces this month. Focusing on you right now is crucial; besides, who doesn’t want to emerge after hard times with a full-on glow-up? That kind of success is guaranteed to disappoint your enemies and give you strength for the years to come.

Lastly—don’t underestimate your ability to get things done. Your single-minded laser focus will help you navigate the new routine of your daily life and find your own peace within it.

As you likely can’t hit up your local gym to blow off steam right now, stock up on some at-home workout equipment and treat yourself to a sweat sesh or two. Your brain and your bod will benefit! If anyone can thrive in these uncertain times, it’s you, fiery Scorpio.

