Scorpio—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Creating a New Home & Building a Better Life

Scroll To See More Images

Do you feel like you’ve been taking a *lot* of crap from people lately? Your Scorpio 2023 horoscope says this will be the year you start taking over the reigns of your life! Mars—your ruling planet—has been retrograding through Gemini for the past five months, and as of January 12, it will station direct in your passionate eighth house, renewing your sense of power and strengthening authority over your own life.

2023 will be the year you refine your relationship with love, creativity and self-expression. If you’re a Scorpio or Scorpio rising, you’ll feel the hammer of Saturn when it enters fellow water sign Pisces on March 7. For the next two years, Saturn will force you to get serious about your artistic endeavors. It’s time to level-up your understanding of fun, because as you mature, so do your interests. When Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23—where it will remain for the next 20 years—it will transform your fourth house of family and private life and force you to work through the skeletons in your closet. It’s time to reinforce the walls of your home. March 23 is also when Mars will *finally* leave your dreary eighth house and enter Cancer, bringing power to your optimistic ninth house. Make no mistake—you’re about to set sail for the great beyond!

However, as Mercury in Taurus stations retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships from April 21 to May 24, you may be on unsteady ground in your relationships. This particular retrograde will force you to solve lingering conflicts and find closure with exes. By the time a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Scorpio brings you to the brink of your destiny on May 5, you may be ready to close the book on one story in favor of starting the next one.

Your relationships went through the wringer last year, thanks to the North Node in Taurus moving through your partnership sector. With Jupiter entering Taurus on May 16, it will bring some renewed excitement about your best friends and close romantic partners for the remainder of the year. However, as Jupiter immediately squares off with Pluto, you may be forced to work through some of your own issues in order to take responsibility for the part you’ve played in your own relationship problems. And once the North Node enters Aries on July 17—activating your proactive sixth house—it will give you the motivation and the know-how to work harder *and* smarter.

“ A blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus will evoke a major relationship transition on October 14. Get ready for a love that is brand new or only getting stronger. ”

However, when Venus stations retrograde in Leo from July 22 to September 3, you may be forced to rethink what it is you truly want to achieve. Retrograding through your 10th house of public image, you may feel as though your efforts are underrated, driving you to reconnect with whatever attracted you to this career choice in the first place.

The year comes to a close as a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus blasts through your partnership sector on October 14. This indicates a major relationship transition, so get ready for a love that is brand new or only getting stronger. And as Mercury wraps up a retrograde in your fourth house of lineage and roots as of January 1, 2024, it’s clear that next year begins with an even stronger understanding of what you need from your home.