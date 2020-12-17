OMG, Scorpio—Your 2021 Horoscope Says You Might Fall Madly In Love

You learned so much over the course of 2020, and your mind expanded and sparkled in a multitude of ways! You spent the year learning how to speak your mind and think critically as Saturn transited your mental third house of communication. Also, as Uranus continued to oppose your zodiac sign, sudden changes began to unfold and erupt in your relationships. While you may have felt your comfort zone being shaken up, your Scorpio 2021 horoscope makes it clear that you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Love

Passion intensifies in your relationships as the year begins. By late January, Mars and Uranus will combine their energies in your seventh house of partnerships, increasing the chances of unexpected conflicts. Emotional realities may also create tension in your relationships by mid-February, when Saturn squares off with Uranus.

Luckily, from May to July, Jupiter will dance through your romantic fifth house, upping the chance to fall madly and passionately in love. Let your heart be completely filled! Late November is when it gets real, because a lunar eclipse dawns in your seventh house of partnerships, making major rearrangements to your love life.

Career

This year, your personal life might cramp some of your career ambitions as Saturn moves through your fourth house of home and family, revealing what’s lacking in your inner life. However, there is energy bursting through you and encouraging you to keep going by late January and again in mid-December, when Venus and Pluto join forces in your intelligent third house of communication and increase your brain power.

By mid-July, you’ll receive a powerful opportunity to fuse your career goals with your passions as Venus and Mars join together in your ambitious tenth house.

Self

2021 is going to require a lot of soul-searching from you. As Saturn evokes karma through your emotional fourth house, you may come face to face with lingering issues within your family dynamic and home life.

This year is about confronting what you’ve inherited from your roots; how to harness the positive things you learned and leave behind the negative. The end of the year will have you embracing lots of change, but “transformation” is what you know best. You’ll make it out better and stronger, Scorpio.