Get The “Summer Dolls” Look: Stylist Essentials And Secrets

When flipping through the pages of a magazine, it’s easy to get caught up in the fantasy of editorials that transport us to different locations, times and experiences. Sometimes we have to pinch ourselves to remember that an entire team actually collaborated to execute that kind of finished product.

Take, for example, the stunning piece on technicolor hair that was recently featured on our sister site, Beauty High, which included not only spectacular locks, but also some stellar styling. (Have you seen the wigs?!) We were lucky enough to get to question one of the talented stylists on the set, Allison St. Germain, to get her styling secrets and which looks she’s coveting for summer.

5 Minutes With: Allison St. Germain, Stylist

What are your summer essentials?

My long board for getting around Brooklyn and coconut water (I’m obsessed!) I’m usually afraid of wearing any color except black, but I’ve embraced pastel this season (in nail polish at least). For clothes, cropped tees/tanks/sport bras, with high-waisted skirts and jeans are must-haves.

What trend are you ready to see retired?

Low rise jeans, leggings and feather extensions.

What are your own influences; do you have any aesthetic that you like to apply to all of your shoots?

I’m a tomboy that likes hints of girly things every now and then. I think when styling editorial, sometimes my alter ego comes out and I tend to make things a bit sexier and girly but I ALWAYS have to add that bit of toughness.

Who are your style icons?

My mom and Patti Smith.

What’s your biggest tip for styling yourself?

Just be comfortable. It’s all about how you feel when you put something on. If you feel pretty when you put it on, then your pretty little self will shine all day long.