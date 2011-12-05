Score a Buried Bauble Today For Just $10!

We have a major accessory addiction and the culprit is none other than our friends at Bauble Bar. Not only have they been outfitting a few of our recent shoots, they’ve also been outfitting us as well. From ferosh bracelets and earrings to some seriously sick rings and necklaces, we can’t get enough of this jewelry site, so we decided to pass along a little present in honor of the holidays.

StyleCaster picked out one really cool item on their site, and for today only it’s JUST TEN BUCKS. The catch: You have to find it all on your own using the directions and the clue below.

Bauble Bar’s favorite treasure hunt, the Buried Bauble, is being super-sized for December! Look out for a new Buried Bauble one item that is secretly marked down to $10 for one day only December 1st through 20th.

Here’s how it works:

1. One item on the site issecretly marked down to $10. Think you’ve spotted it? Click in, and you will see a ‘Congratulations’ message if you’re right.

2. Scroll down and click the Buried Bauble icon at the bottom of your screen to scoop one up for only $10.

3. Buried Baubles are limited to one per customer, and are not eligible for the $10 off welcome coupon

Ready for your hint? “Don’t lose your SKULL looking for this BRIGHTLY colored piece of arm candy.”

Ready, Set, Go! Get your holiday shop on now while supplies last!