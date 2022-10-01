Scooter Just Revealed He ‘Regrets’ How He Bought Taylor’s Masters—He Learned a ‘Great Lesson’

Lots of time thinking. Scooter Braun speaks out about how he handled Taylor Swift’s masters. In a conversation with NPR’s The Limits with Jay Williams, the entrepreneur reveals how he regrets how things went down between him and the Midnights artist.

Scooter explained the list of events that occurred when that made him learn his “lesson.” When host Jay Williams asked if he wanted things with Taylor to be handled differently, Scotter said, “when I did that deal that you’re referring to with Big Machine, I was under a very strict NDA with the gentleman who owned it, and I couldn’t tell any artist. I wasn’t allowed to. I wasn’t legally allowed to. What I told him was, hey, if any of the artists want to come back and buy into this, you have to let me know. And he shared a letter with me that’s out there publicly that – you know, the artist you’re referring to said, I don’t want to participate in my masters.”

He continued, “When we finalized the deal, I started making phone calls to say, hey, I’m a part of this. And before I could even do that – I made four phone calls; I started to do those phone calls – all hell broke loose. So I think a lot of things got lost in translation. I think that when you have a conflict with someone, it’s very hard to resolve it if you’re not willing to have a conversation. The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, ‘Great, let’s be in business together. I made that assumption with people that I didn’t know.” He closes the topic out with, “I choose to look at it as a learning lesson, a growing lesson, and I wish everyone involved well. And I’m rooting for everyone to win because I don’t believe in rooting for people to lose.”

Scooter acquired Taylor’s masters in 2019 and sold it for $300 million to a private equity company in 2020. The masters were acquired when Scooter bought Taylor’s former label, Big Machine records. The acquisition does not allow Taylor the creative freedom of owning her own songs. Taylor re-released her previous albums Fearless (released in 2008) and Red (released in 2012), with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both released in 2021.

Taylor revealed in a Tumblr post on June 23, 2019, about Scooter’s participation in the masters. “When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually, he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter,” Taylor wrote at the time. “Any time [Big Machine Records’] Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”