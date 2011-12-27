Scoop NYC and Intermix Plan Their Global Domination

Scoop NYC and Intermix (two of our very favorite stores in the StyleCaster offices) are helping us on our crusade to bring style to the people and we couldn’t be more grateful. The stores known for selling on trend clothing and accessories are making one fabulous entrance on the West Coast — specifically, California.

We for one couldn’t be more excited. We never thought it was fair that we had all the good stuff over here. While Intermix already has two stores in Los Angeles, they’ll be opening up a third in Beverly Hills (how fancy!). The same can be said about Scoop, who will open it’s 16th nationwide store in Santa Monica in March.

This is sure an exciting time for the both stores and we couldn’t be more giddy. For one, we’re hoping both stores have a nice little sale to celebrate. Second, we know the West Coast has their own Barneys but you Scoop NYC and Intermix add a certain flair to shopping!

[WWD]

Photo via PoshGlam