Scoop and Morgans Hotel Group Partner To Help You Survive Fashion Week In Style

With fashion week kicking off next week hotels across New York City are offering fashion week specific specials en masse.

One of our favorites is being offered up by Scoop and the Morgans Hotel Group. The package, which launched last week, and is available at the Royalton, Hudson, Mondrain Soho, and Morgans Hotel, will entitle guests to an in-store appointment with a Scoop personal stylist at one of the boutiques in New York City, a shopping discount, and the convenience of having purchases couriered back to the hotel or shipped home (because, let’s admit it, carrying shopping bags is so three years ago).

Guests will also receive a fashion week survival kit including everything from hand sanitizer to lip gloss (those who have done the fashion week tour de force will know that both are entirely necessary).

For more information, or to book, visit morganshotelgroup.com.